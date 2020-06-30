Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Support’ Facebook Advertising Boycott Due To Racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking CEOs of major companies to join them in boycotting Facebook due to the lack of fighting hate speech on its platform. “As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it,” a source told Town & Country Magazine.

Harry and Meghan along with CEO’s from Honda, Levi’s and Coca-Cola are partnering up with the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League to call for changes in the online landscape and asking for support of civil rights groups.

The NAACP issued a statement thanking the Duke and Duchess for their support. “We are grateful for the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recognizing the importance of solidarity in this moment,” the organization wrote in a tweet. “Your commitment to truth, justice, and equality are appreciated.”

Do you think Facebook should do more to combat racism on the platform? If so, what steps do you think they should take?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: