Obama , Others Honor 100th Anniversary Of Negro Leagues

Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, and Hank Aaron are among those tipping their cap in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Dozens of celebrities, athletes, and all four living former Presidents posted videos to TippingYourCap.com, paying tribute to Negro League stars like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, and Josh Gibson.

The online tribute replaces an MLB tribute planned for June that had to be cancelled due to coronavirus. What Negro League stars would you most have liked to see play in the majors? Should MLB host another tribute once the 2020 season begins?

