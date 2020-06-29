CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Obama, Others Honor 100th Anniversary Of Negro Leagues

US-POLITICS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, and Hank Aaron are among those tipping their cap in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Dozens of celebrities, athletes, and all four living former Presidents posted videos to TippingYourCap.com, paying tribute to Negro League stars like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, and Josh Gibson.

The online tribute replaces an MLB tribute planned for June that had to be cancelled due to coronavirus. What Negro League stars would you most have liked to see play in the majors?  Should MLB host another tribute once the 2020 season begins?

See story here

Obama , Others Honor 100th Anniversary Of Negro Leagues

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Jennifer Hudson Shines In “Respect” Teaser
 6 hours ago
06.29.20
Beyonce
“BET Awards” 2020 – Full List of Winners
 7 hours ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 17 hours ago
06.29.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 3 days ago
06.29.20
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Strange Bedfellows? Kanye And The Gap Enter 10-Year…
 3 days ago
06.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 3 days ago
06.29.20
Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift…
 3 days ago
06.29.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Tyler Perry Donates Vehicle To Group That Helps…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Usher Shares Emotional Song ‘I Cry’
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
Photos
Close