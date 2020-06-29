“BET Awards” 2020 – Full List of Winners

The 20th Annual BET Awards were hosted by Amanda Seales on Sunday night (June 28). The big winner for Album of the Year went to Roddy Rich for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Beyoncé accepted the humanitarian award at Sunday night’s BET Awards. The singer used her time to let viewers know that this year’s election was an important one and that people need to let their voices be heard. “Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said Beyoncé. The upcoming vote is a way to end a “racist and unequal system”the “Black Parade” singer said.

After dedicating her humanitarian award to the Black Lives Matter movement, She continued urging voters to “take action” this November and encouraged activists to continue pushing, “We have to vote like our lives depend on it,” said Queen B. Other highlights of the evening included DaBaby’s performance where he reenacted the last moments of George Floyd’s life. Lil Wayne honored basketball star Kobe Bryant with his song of the same name. “I call him King Bryant,” Wayne rapped. “Now let the crown show.”

What was your favorite BET Award moment?

The full winner list is as follows:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Group – Migos

Best Collaboration – Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist – DaBaby

Video of the Year – DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year – Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist – Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act – Burna Boy

Best New International Act – Sha Sha

Best Actress – Issa Rae

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award – Marsai Martin

Best Movie – Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year – Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year – LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award – Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

