Lonely Planet: ‘These European Destinations Have Been Named The Safest To Visit During COVID-19’

If you’re looking to travel internationally this Summer Georgia is one of the safest places to visit according to LonelyPlanet.com. Georgia quickly put specific protocols in place for hotels, restaurants, and retail locations as COVID-19 swept across the world. Borders are set to open July 1st and Georgia will put protective measures in place for travelers and its citizens.

Other safe locations for Summer travel include Greece, Portugal, Croatia, and Romania. Where are you planning to travel this Summer? Do you think it’s safe to travel outside of the U.S.?

