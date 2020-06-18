CLOSE
Travel
HomeTravel

Lonely Planet: ‘These European Destinations Have Been Named The Safest To Visit During COVID-19’

St. Julian's Bay Malta

Source: © Allard Schager / Getty

If you’re looking to travel internationally this Summer Georgia is one of the safest places to visit according to LonelyPlanet.com. Georgia quickly put specific protocols in place for hotels, restaurants, and retail locations as COVID-19 swept across the world. Borders are set to open July 1st and Georgia will put protective measures in place for travelers and its citizens.

Other safe locations for Summer travel include Greece, Portugal, Croatia, and Romania. Where are you planning to travel this Summer? Do you think it’s safe to travel outside of the U.S.?

See story here

 

Lonely Planet: ‘These European Destinations Have Been Named The Safest To Visit During COVID-19’

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2019
LL Cool J Launches Rock The Bells Website…
 7 hours ago
06.18.20
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair…
 21 hours ago
06.18.20
Former Bachelor Producer: ‘We Wouldn’t Cast Black Women…
 23 hours ago
06.18.20
Aunt Jemima No More! Company To Finally Remove…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales You Need To Shop…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
BET Awards Nominees Announced
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 4 days ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 6 days ago
06.15.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 6 days ago
06.15.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 6 days ago
06.15.20
Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k…
 6 days ago
06.12.20
Photos
Close