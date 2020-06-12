CLOSE
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k for NAACP Programs

Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The celebrity shoutout service, Cameo, has raised $225,000 for NAACP programs. The money was raised with the help of Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson, and NeNe Leakes. On the heels of #BlackoutTuesday, Cameo featured black celebrities on their homepage last week and teamed up with Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson, and Nene to record messages and custom video, with the proceeds going to the NAACP.

The fundraiser continues with other celebs donating their time for the cause. The NAACP assists with training, education, and advocacy. If you could have a celebrity record a message for you, who would it be?

See story here

 

