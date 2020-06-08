Usher And Trey Songz Join Black Lives Matter Protest In Los Angeles

Usher and Trey Songz documented their Sunday on social media as they both joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. Both of them participated in a Black Rides for Black Lives bike ride. In a video on Trey’s IG, both were seen shouting, “No justice, no peace.”

Usher posted a photo of an upside-down American flag on Venice Beach. He wrote, “The flag is hung upside down when a nation is in distress and in the case of emergency or problem. You/Me/We have a voice. Let’s continue to use it together.”

Is there an upcoming protest you plan on attending?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: