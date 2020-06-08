CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Usher And Trey Songz Join Black Lives Matter Protest In Los Angeles

Trey Songs Hosts Medusa

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Usher and Trey Songz documented their Sunday on social media as they both joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. Both of them participated in a Black Rides for Black Lives bike ride. In a video on Trey’s IG, both were seen shouting, “No justice, no peace.”

Usher posted a photo of an upside-down American flag on Venice Beach. He wrote, “The flag is hung upside down when a nation is in distress and in the case of emergency or problem. You/Me/We have a voice. Let’s continue to use it together.”

Is there an upcoming protest you plan on attending?

See story here

Usher And Trey Songz Join Black Lives Matter Protest In Los Angeles

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships…
 5 hours ago
06.08.20
25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’…
 11 hours ago
06.08.20
Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases…
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 5 days ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 5 days ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 6 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 1 week ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close