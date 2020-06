The city of Houston will host the third and final memorial service for George Floyd on Tuesday. There will be a 6-hour viewing at the Fountain of Praise Church on Monday. The viewing will be open to the public. Attendees are required to wear masks and gloves.

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. Will you take the time to view Tuesday’s memorial service?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: