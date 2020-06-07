CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Yvonne Orji talks New Comedy Special, Eats Everyone UP Who’s Coming for Molly, Purity & More

Insecure Star Yvonne Oriji called into the Lemonade Stand to talk her new HBO special “Momma, I Made It!.” She details how she presented her special to HBO and how the company has really been open to giving black woman creatives the space and platform to explore their creativity. As we know Season 4 of Insecure Yvonne’s Character Molly hasn’t necessarily been a fan favorite…Well Yvonne single handedly ATE UP anyone who is coming for Molly on this season of Insecure. She also had some advice for all the virgins out there. It’s a look to drink on, so grab a cup throw it back, and sip on that!

Yvonne Orji talks New Comedy Special, Eats Everyone UP Who’s Coming for Molly, Purity & More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships…
 5 hours ago
06.08.20
25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’…
 11 hours ago
06.08.20
Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases…
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 5 days ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 5 days ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 6 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 1 week ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close