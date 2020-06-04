George Floyd Memorial Service (Watch Live)

Arts & Entertainment
| 06.04.20
Dismiss
George Floyd Mural Houston

Source: @keepitupwitherica

Thursday, June 5th a Memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University’s Frank J. Linguist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota is being held. George Floyd, just a week ago was a name not known by many but now, as Stephen Jackson told Floyd’s daughter, he is a man that changed the world. As millions of people have been outraged by his death and have been outspoken about actions that need to be taken, today the celebration of his life is one we all feel connected to.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Join us as we honor George Floyd’s life with his family and loved ones. See the full service below…

 

 

RELATED: Watch President Obama’s Town Hall On Police Violence Here

RELATED: George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded As Other Officers Face More Charges

RELATED: Urban One Town Hall: More Than A Hashtag

George Floyd Memorial Service (Watch Live)  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 7 hours ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 23 hours ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close