Phase Two Starts Friday: What Does This Mean For Virginia

Ralph Northam is inaugurated Governor of Virginia in Richmond.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Friday June 5th marks the beginning of Phase Two re-opening for the state of Virginia as the City of Richmond remains in Phase One. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam stated:

“Phase Two will include more flexibility for restaurants, gyms, sports, outdoor entertainment venues, and gatherings of up to 50 people. It means restaurants can have indoor seating again at 50% of their capacity. It means gyms and fitness centers can have indoor classes and workouts at 30% of their capacity and pools can open with some restrictions,” Governor Ralph Northam said “It means some of our entertainment venues like museums, and zoos, botanical gardens and outdoor venues can reopen. Again with some restrictions. It means recreational sports are allowed with physical distancing requirements and no shared equipment. And it means swimming pools can be open to exercise and swim instruction.”

See full details of restrictions here

Phase Two Starts Friday: What Does This Mean For Virginia

