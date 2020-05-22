50 Cent Recalls Disrespectful Meeting With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Not sure what prompted 50 Cent to tell this story but he went to Instagram to recant about meeting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once in an airport. “Yo i was in the airport one time, i looked i said oh sh_t that’s Kareem abdujabar,” 50 wrote on Instagram, “I went and said what’s up, he looked at me like i was crazy, I said oh shit well fu_k you then, you old ass n***a I don’t give a fu_k about a sky hook n***a, n***as been trying to kill me shhiiittt fu_k you. I was mad i said something to his ass.”

Yeah, no one knows where 50 came from with the story, but if you’ve ever been shunned by a celebrity you can rest assured that it happens to everyone, even 50 Cent. Have you ever been shunned by a celebrity? Tell your story.

