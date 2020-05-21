CLOSE
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With Murder

A Georgia man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February, has been arrested.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment, according to authorities. He’s the third person to be arrested in Arbery’s death after Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month. Video of Arbery’s fatal shooting was released to the public, sparking nationwide outrage.

The McMichaels believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Arbery’s family said the man was going for a run in his Brunswick neighborhood when he was shot to death.

