‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Lineup: Katy Perry , John Legend , Mariah Carey And More

We may not have many live concerts but we can count on Good Morning America to give us a hot Summer Concert Series. Katy Perry will kick things off on May 22nd with a performance of her new song, “Daisies,”other performers slated for the series include; John Legend, Mariah Carey, Sia, Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard, Bebe Rexha, Billie Joe Armstrong, the Black Eyed Peas, Old Dominion, Ellie Goulding, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaggy featuring Sting, and Skip Marley and H.E.R.

Before you head down to the GMA studios to find a spot to check out the acts, this year’s concert series will be done virtually. Which performer do you think will have the hottest performance?

