Larsa Pippen Accused Of Cheating On Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of basketball great Scottie Pippen is clapping back at fans after she’s accused of cheating on the basketball star. The Real Housewife of Miami alum posted a selfie with the caption: “Find someone who’ll put [you] first!!” A fan then commented: “[Too] bad you didn’t put Scottie Pippen first.”

Larsa quickly responded to the comment saying that she “literally did everything” for Scottie. Then another fan commented asking if Scottie was loyal to her and if she was the first one to commit adultery.

Larsa then responded, “Stop tripping dude [you] don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do, just [because] I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.” Larsa and Scottie divorced in 2018 and have four children together.

Who do you think ended the Pippen marriage, Larsa or Scottie?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: