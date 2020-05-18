CLOSE
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump

Ciara showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are easily quarantine couple goals. Shortly before the coronavirus hit, Ciara and Russell announced they’re expecting an addition to their family and they’ve been keeping us updated on their lives from the confines of their mansion.

Ci Ci is glowing and growing. She showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood. Ci Ci, whose name came up in this weekend’s Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly, rocks a cowboy hat and black triangle bikini with a sexy black sarong covering her bottom.

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

Ci Ci has no problem finding the right light to take stunning natural photos as she progresses through her pregnancy. And if she needs a little help behind the lens, she can count on her hubby to be her photographer.

Through an social media gender reveal, we found out the Wilson’s are expecting a baby boy.

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

Ci Ci’s oldest child, Future Jr. revealed his freshly shaven head after feeling inspired by the great Michael Jordan and series The La

st Dance. And baby Sienna’s hair is getting her mom’s old beautician treatment.

It’s safe to say, the Wilson’s are living their best life.

