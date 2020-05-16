DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU Grad After Party With Nas And A$AP Ferg

While high school and college graduates are not able to have their ceremony, many celebrities have come together to give them a virtual party they will never forget. Saturday, May 16th former president Barack Obama will deliver the National HBCU Commencement celebration.

It starts at 2pm EST. More than 20,000 HBCU students will participate in the, Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition.The online celebration will be hosted by celebrities like Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Omari Hardwick, Vivica A Fox and more. At 9pm EST is the After Party with Nas, A$AP Ferg and DJ D-Nice. The party will also serve as a fundraiser. Use the hashtag #HBCUGradParty.

How are you celebrating the graduate in your life?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: