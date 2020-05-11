Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx & Not Wearing Masks?

With protesters (mostly white) taking to the street with guns demanding that America open back up and thanks to pressure from Trump, states around the country are slowly opening back up, the worry for many has been with more than 1 million Americans diagnosed with the coronavirus, will this make the infection rate worse?

Or perhaps that worry isn’t serious enough.

With malls and retail shops reopening last week, pictures on social media recently resurfaced of shoppers in Arkansas crowding up local TJ Maxx store, with barely a mask in sight.

Take a look:

Minus the few women with masks, these people are literally breathing on top of each other.

Another Arkansas location (or the same one, it’s unknown), shows more people standing in line, not 6-feet-apart, waiting to be let into the store.

This is the line for reopening TJ MAXX today. 😢 I have no words. Just plain terrifying! What virus??? pic.twitter.com/WIvSRkLT8I — martha conley (@marthamarthacjr) May 9, 2020

Here’s another one in an unknown location:

And another one in Raleigh:

WOW! @AthansABC11 captured video of the line outside TJ Maxx on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh before doors reopened to the public this morning #ABC11 https://t.co/u1tOvVeb25 pic.twitter.com/Y8UBsxhjDh — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) May 9, 2020

On May 9, Ernie Herman, President and CEO of TJX Companies said in a statement that they in the midst of the crisis, they are prioritizing the health of their customers and employees. But how is allowing this many people in your stores, in a time where health experts are predicting that we could see an increase of 137,000 more deaths this month alone, putting people’s health first.

This is honestly, quite terrifying, and looks more like corporate greed than anything else.

On the left, a letter from @tjmaxx CEO on how much they care about their customers & employees health during the pandemic. On the right, a photo from today at a TJ Maxx in Arkansas. Stop lying Ernie. You play “Deaths for Dollars.” And when this is over, we will all remember. pic.twitter.com/q0qZ1LbSNs — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 10, 2020

I understand the desire to get the economy back and running and the feeling of being trapped inside the house, but is digging in discounted clothes, makeup bins and irregular shoes worth the risk of potentially dying over or infecting loved-ones over? Not one thing in that store can’t be bought online or waited for when it’s actually safer for everyone to leave their homes. Most importantly, why are we so selfish that our need to consume and buy crap we don’t need somehow takes precedent over the public’s health?

This virus is serious and deadly and seeing these images is beyond heartbreaking, because the consequences are our lives.

Miss Rona ready to snatch up everyone going out to TJ Maxx 😭 pic.twitter.com/A1zGQzudkH — JDstew (@DstewJ) May 9, 2020

RELATED NEWS:

Atlanta Mayor Has Words For Folks Who Stood In Line For The New Air Jordans

Stacey Abrams On Georgia Reopening Hair Salons, Barbershops: ‘It Makes No Sense‘

Atlanta Mayor Tells Tamron Hall Her ‘Heart Sank’ Seeing Hair Salons Reopen

Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx & Not Wearing Masks? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: