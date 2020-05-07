CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Baltimore Ravens Star Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife Over Cheating

Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Hell hath no fury and such was on full display after Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser learned her husband was in bed with two women. The wife of Ravens safety Earl Thomas noticed something was afoot after viewing his Snapchat story, reports TMZ, and she drove out to the rental house where he was staying to confront him.

Upon catching the alleged cheating, she pulled out a loaded gun and held it less than a foot from his head, notes the police report. Cops charged Baham-Heisser with burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, writes the Baltimore Sun. Meanwhile, Thomas took to Instagram saying the incident was “nobody’s business.”

How would you handle walking into this situation?

See story here

Ravens Star Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
Drake Gives Chris Brown Heartfelt Birthday Salute
 5 hours ago
05.07.20
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige…
 20 hours ago
05.07.20
Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On…
 22 hours ago
05.06.20
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 23 hours ago
05.07.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Action Plan For Ahmaud…
 23 hours ago
05.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Valentine's Music Festival
Bobby Brown Stormed Out On Teddy Riley While…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close