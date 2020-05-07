Baltimore Ravens Star Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife Over Cheating

Hell hath no fury and such was on full display after Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser learned her husband was in bed with two women. The wife of Ravens safety Earl Thomas noticed something was afoot after viewing his Snapchat story, reports TMZ, and she drove out to the rental house where he was staying to confront him.

Upon catching the alleged cheating, she pulled out a loaded gun and held it less than a foot from his head, notes the police report. Cops charged Baham-Heisser with burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, writes the Baltimore Sun. Meanwhile, Thomas took to Instagram saying the incident was “nobody’s business.”

How would you handle walking into this situation?

