CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Virginia Coronavirus Cases Top 20-Thousand

Virginia Department of Health

Source: Virginia Department of Health / Virginia Department of Health

The number of Coronavirus confirmed cases is now over 20-thousand in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health released the report on Tuesday including over 700 deaths. More than 22-thousand cases have been reported in the Richmond area.

If you must leave home for essentials, please wear masks or facial coverings and gloves to protect you, your family and community. And of course, six-feet social distancing to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

View the Virginia testing numbers, confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths at the Virginia Department of Health. The numbers are update daily before 10:00 a.m.

cases , clovia , commonwealth , community clo , Coronavirus , deaths , hospitalizations , lawrence , Numbers , VA Dept of Health , Virginia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 1 hour ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 3 hours ago
05.06.20
Valentine's Music Festival
Bobby Brown Stormed Out On Teddy Riley While…
 3 hours ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 19 hours ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 23 hours ago
05.05.20
Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe…
 23 hours ago
05.05.20
Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Pennsylvania Not Reopening Hair Salons Yet: ‘Masks Don’t…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Photos
Close