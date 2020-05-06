Virginia Coronavirus Cases Top 20-Thousand

The number of Coronavirus confirmed cases is now over 20-thousand in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health released the report on Tuesday including over 700 deaths. More than 22-thousand cases have been reported in the Richmond area.

If you must leave home for essentials, please wear masks or facial coverings and gloves to protect you, your family and community. And of course, six-feet social distancing to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

View the Virginia testing numbers, confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths at the Virginia Department of Health. The numbers are update daily before 10:00 a.m.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: