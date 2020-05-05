What Does Cinco De Mayo Commemorate And Why Do We Celebrate?

Although celebrating Cinco de Mayo is big in American culture, the holiday isn’t celebrated widely in Mexico. May 5th signifies the day in 1862 that the Mexican army defeated the French army. The war was over money and land that the French sought from Mexico as repayment for debt Mexico owed. Some often think Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s independence however, that day is celebrated on September 16th.

According to many leaders in the spirit industry, Cinco de Mayo is America’s way of celebrating Mexican culture and drinking a lot of tequila. The commercialization of Cinco de Mayo started in the 80s for promotion, it continues today as the unofficial start of Summer.

Although social distancing will keep many from visiting restaurants and bars this Cinco de Mayo, do you still plan to celebrate and how?

