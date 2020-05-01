CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation

1. Can’t Nobody Hold Diddy Down

What You Need To Know:

Music mogul, businessman Sean Combs, is catching it from all sides for stating what many believe — they just aren’t saying it. 

2. Over 30 Million Americans Out Of Work

What You Need To Know:

Last week almost four million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.

3. Coronavirus Update: Chicago First Responder Gets Ticket After Son Throws Party During Shelter-In-Place Orders

What You Need To Know: 

A Chicago first responder and mother have been issued a citation for disorderly conduct after video of her son’s party went viral this past weekend.

4. Black Owned Businesses Shut Out of Stimulus Loans

What You Need To Know:

Just as the numbers of Black people physically affected by the coronavirus are exponential, the number of Black businesses shut out of stimulus programs are astronomical as well. 

5. A Championship-Style Celebration For The Class of 2020

What You Need To Know:

King James is doing it up big — again. LeBron James is inviting the three million high school graduates in the class of 2020 to a virtual graduation celebration.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Brandy Enlists Chance the Rapper For New Track…
 4 hours ago
05.01.20
Oprah Winfrey launches Mealtime Stories with Kraft Heinz
Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own…
 4 hours ago
05.01.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 2 days ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 2 days ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 2 days ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 3 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 3 days ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 3 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close