It’s been over 7 years since Brandy put out an album but the singer is back with a new track, “Baby Mama” featuring Chance the Rapper. The track celebrates women who do it all while taking care of their children. Produced by Hit-Boy, the “Baby Mama” music video is set to premiere Monday, May 4th.

What do you think of Brandy’s new song, “Baby Mama?”

See story here

Listen to track below