Oprah The Billionaire Has To Change Her Own Linens During Lockdown

Billionaires like Oprah Winfrey are having to do household chores since their staff has been moved out of the residence in order to social distance. Oprah posted a video of her struggling to get the duvet cover on, and honestly, it’s pretty hilarious to watch rich people do normal things.

Oprah also tried her hands at recreating chef Jamie Oliver’s spaghetti carbonara, “My hat, my shirt, my sweats off to all the moms and dads out there cooking round the clock meals. God Bless y’all!” Last month Oprah’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, was isolated in her guest house for 14 days after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

What task have you tried to master since being in quarantine?

See story here