CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Isiah Thomas Shades Jordan By Ranking Him Fourth

The 16th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala honors celebrities

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The latest episode of ESPN’s Jordan documentary The Last Dance focused on the bad blood between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.  And it seems like Thomas is still throwing shade MJ’s way. The Detroit Pistons legend recently listed the top five players he ever went up against – and ranked Jordan fourth on the list.

Who could possibly rank ahead of Jordan?  According to Isiah, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were all tougher to play against.  Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving ranked fifth after MJ.

Do you think Thomas was shading MJ, or were those his honest rankings?  Have you been watching The Last Dance?

See story here

Isiah Thomas Shades Jordan By Ranking Him Fourth

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 5 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 24 hours ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 24 hours ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close