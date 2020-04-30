Isiah Thomas Shades Jordan By Ranking Him Fourth

The latest episode of ESPN’s Jordan documentary The Last Dance focused on the bad blood between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. And it seems like Thomas is still throwing shade MJ’s way. The Detroit Pistons legend recently listed the top five players he ever went up against – and ranked Jordan fourth on the list.

Who could possibly rank ahead of Jordan? According to Isiah, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were all tougher to play against. Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving ranked fifth after MJ.

Do you think Thomas was shading MJ, or were those his honest rankings? Have you been watching The Last Dance?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: