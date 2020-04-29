CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s Day Special

After his Verzuz battle with fellow producer Teddy Riley, all the technical difficulties they faced and the time that was “wasted” people assumed that it would be the last time we saw Babyface on Instagram Live.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But that was before the numbers had been crunched and people found that the streams for both artists had drastically spiked. The Verzuz battle was free to the public but it presented some monetary perks for both of them.

Maybe it was that and the love from the people that inspired Babyface to return to Instagram Live on May 10, Mother’s Day.

Today, during his appearance on “The View,” the super-producer shared that while he is putting out new music for the first time in five years, he is also hosting another Instagram Live to play the iconic Waiting to Exhale album, which Babyface wrote and produced entirely.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Yessir. We’re in there.

You can listen to Babyface’s full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s Day Special  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 5 hours ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 19 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 20 hours ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 22 hours ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 23 hours ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 7 days ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close