CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

American Airlines Passenger Complains Of Unsafe Conditions

Plane

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A woman who flew from New York to North Carolina over the weekend says she was “stunned” to find the flight packed with people in what she sees as a clear violation of social distancing regulations. Erin Strine, who was traveling to Raleigh to be with her family following the death of her grandmother, says New York’s JFK Airport was largely vacant when she arrived to board her flight; however, the inside of the plane was quite the opposite. Posting video of the nearly-full flight on social media, Strine — who was sandwiched between two strangers in a middle seat — said she feared for her health because of the “unsafe” environment.

In response to the post, American Airlines has released a statement that touts the company’s meticulous cleaning procedure that occurs between flights. “In response to our employees’ concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch areas are cleaned more frequently and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others and follow all CDC recommendations for personal hygiene,” the airline notes.

Does a thorough cleaning job mean anything when a large group of people is crammed into a small space? Should all flights be grounded during the pandemic?

See story here

American Airlines Passenger Complains Of Unsafe Conditions

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 28 mins ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 22 hours ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 5 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]
 6 days ago
04.23.20
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 7 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 7 days ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close