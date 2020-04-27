CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets Car Stolen By Atlanta Con Man [VIDEO]

Quarantine is officially all over the place.

Megan Thee Stallion shares her natural hair on Instagram saying she feels “naked” without her wig.

An anonymous fan put up six-figures for a double date with Ciara and Russell Wilson for the All In Challenge.  We wonder when will this date happen?

Basketball Wives star, Jennifer Williams was caught slipping saying she was conned by an Atlanta man who took her Range Rover after he claimed to be a valet.

What is the craziest story you’ve heard this week about quarantine?

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets Car Stolen By Atlanta Con Man [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 7 hours ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close