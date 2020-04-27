CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

No Social Distancing At Crowded Chicago House Party

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

A video has gone viral showing what appears to be hundreds of people jammed into a Chicago house. Everyone was partying and having a good time all while the City is under stay-at-home orders.

One of the attendees said, I’m not worried about the coronavirus but if I didn’t have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well. 

If you heard your neighbors having a party while your area is under stay-at-home orders, are you calling the police or are you afraid of retaliation?

See story here

No Social Distancing At Crowded Chicago House Party

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000…
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]
 5 days ago
04.23.20
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Women's Empowerment Performers
Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle…
 6 days ago
04.21.20
Photos
Close