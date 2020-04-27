No Social Distancing At Crowded Chicago House Party

A video has gone viral showing what appears to be hundreds of people jammed into a Chicago house. Everyone was partying and having a good time all while the City is under stay-at-home orders.

One of the attendees said, I’m not worried about the coronavirus but if I didn’t have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well.

If you heard your neighbors having a party while your area is under stay-at-home orders, are you calling the police or are you afraid of retaliation?

See story here

