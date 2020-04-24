New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’

Alicia Keys debuted new music during CNN’s global town hall on Thursday evening. The song, which often brings Alicia to tears when she plays it, is a tribute to those working on the front line during the Coronavirus pandemic. “A lot of times people don’t feel like they’re doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there’s never going to be a brighter day,” says Keys about “Good Job.”

Keys says she originally wrote the song with heroes in her life in mind like her mother and grandmother but now says the song was “written for this (coronavirus pandemic) and I didn’t know it.” Alicia Keys’ song, “Good Job” is the theme song for CNN’s Heroes campaign, which celebrates ordinary people who have become critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Who are the heroes in your life? What are your thoughts on Alicia Keys’ “Good Life” song?

