Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like A Girl For Video

During their Verzuz Instagram Live battle, Babyface was reminiscing with Teddy Riley about Michael Jackson and how Madonna wanted him to dress like a girl for his “In The Closet” video. “‘Babyface, can you believe she wants me to dress like a girl?’ He was like, ‘I’d never do that.’ Jackson said, ‘She was trying to change it all up. It was crazy’…He was really mad about it.”

During their Verzuz battle Babyface told Riley about Jackson’s desire to date Halle Berry. What do you think about the tea Babyface dropped about Michael Jackson and Madonna?

