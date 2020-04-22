CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For COVID-19 Benefit

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal are gathering some legends for a coronavirus benefit. The online event is called Hip Hop Loves NY and it will give props to healthcare workers in New York.

Ice T, Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane, Naughty By Nature, De La Soul and Kid N Play are expected to appear. You’ll be able to catch the special on YouTube this Thursday, April 23rd at 6:00 pm Eastern.

Out of the artists mentioned, who is your favorite from back in the day?

See story here

Chuck D And More To Appear For COVID-19 Benefit , Ice-T

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson In Concert
Babyface: Madonna Told Michael Jackson To Dress Like…
 4 hours ago
04.22.20
'Spectre' - The Black Women of Bond Tribute - Arrivals
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From…
 4 hours ago
04.22.20
Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For…
 4 hours ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 24 hours ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Women's Empowerment Performers
Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Join Michelle Obama…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
All The Looks From Kandi’s Old Hollywood Glam-Themed…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Photos
Close