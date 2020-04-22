Ice-T, Chuck D And More To Appear For COVID-19 Benefit

The Universal Hip Hop Museum and Mass Appeal are gathering some legends for a coronavirus benefit. The online event is called Hip Hop Loves NY and it will give props to healthcare workers in New York.

Ice T, Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane, Naughty By Nature, De La Soul and Kid N Play are expected to appear. You’ll be able to catch the special on YouTube this Thursday, April 23rd at 6:00 pm Eastern.

Out of the artists mentioned, who is your favorite from back in the day?

See story here