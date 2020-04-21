Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Join Michelle Obama To Support Mail-In Voting

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a “couch party” with actors, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Monday evening in an effort to expand mail-in voting. “Voting should never, ever be difficult and it should never be a partisan issue,” said Obama. The online event is a part of the “When We All Vote” initiative which is co-chaired by Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

“This pandemic, this crisis that we’re facing is proving that measures like vote by mail, early, in-person voting and online voter registration are not only long overdue, they are essential for the future of this democracy,” said Michelle.

Do you think mail-in voting should be used in the upcoming November election?

