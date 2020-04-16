CLOSE
Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Legs, Booty In Instagram Pillow Challenge Photo

Premiere Of Aviron Pictures' 'Kidnap' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Another day, another challenge and this one doesn’t require rhythm. The “Pillow Challenge” invites people to take a pillow and make it into a dress, and Halle Berry is the current reigning champ of the challenge.

Berry was photographed wearing a navy blue pillow strapped to her waist with a sequined belt, she accessorized with a blue floppy hat, oversized sunglasses and heels. Halle’s toned booty peeks out from behind the pillow as she admits, “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” she captioned her picture along with a crying laughing emoji.

Are you down for the pillow challenge? Tag us in your pictures.

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s
22 photos

Photos
