21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Posted August 14, 2019

1. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge – New York Premiere

Halle Berry during Introducing Dorothy Dandridge – New York Premiere at Chelsea West Theatre in New York City, New York, United States.

2. 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards on January 11, 1992 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

3. 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards

NEW YORK CITY – JANUARY 12: Actress Halle Berry attends the 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 12, 1992 at The Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

4. ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Preview Performance

CENTURY CITY,CA – NOVEMBER 30: Actress Halle Berry attends the ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Preview Performance on November 30, 1993 at Shubert Theatre in Century City, California.

5. First Annual ESPY Awards – Press Room

NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 4: Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at Paramount Theatre in New York City.

6. ‘Losing Isaiah’ Hollywood Premiere

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 15: Actress Halle Bery attends the ‘Losing Isaiah’ Hollywood Premiere on March 15, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California.

7. 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards – Press Room

UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – MARCH 5: Actress Halle Berry attends the 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards on March 5, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

8. Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 13: Actress Halle Berry attends the Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 13, 1995 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

9. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room

UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 25, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

10. ‘Executive Decision’ Westwood Premiere

WESTWOOD,CA – MARCH 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the ‘Executive Decision’ Westwood Premiere on March 11, 1996 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

11. Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – Press Room

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 11, 1997 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California.

12. Halle Berry Portrait Session

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1998: Actress Halle Berry poses for a portrait circa 1998 in Los Angeles, California.

13. Halle Berry Portrait Session

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1998: Actress Halle Berry poses for a portrait circa 1998 in Los Angeles, California.

14. Publicity Still Of Halle Berry

Publicity still portrait of American actress Halle Berry, 1992.

15. SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES

16. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS IN LA

17. Halle Berry

18. USA – Halle Berry Stars in ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’

Actress Halle Berry star of ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ attends the premiere in New York City.

19. NEW YORK PREMIER: ‘INTRODUCING DOROTHY DANDRIDGE’.

(Original Caption) Actress Halle Berry.

20. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS EVENING IN L.A.

(Original Caption) Halle Berry arrives.

21. Halle Berry

LOS ANGELES, CA – 1995: Actress Halle Berry poses for a portrait circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California.

22. The 2nd Annual Blockbuster Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 6: Actress Halle Berry poses for a portrait while she arrives for the Second Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 6, 1996 at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California.

