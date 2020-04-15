Cardi B’s Wild , Live Twitter Interview With Bernie Sanders

You may have missed Cardi B and Bernie Sanders live Twitter interview on Tuesday (April 14) and in true Cardi fashion it was nothing short of memorable. During the live session Cardi stopped the conversation with the former presidential nominee due to a phone call from her mother.

Cardi, who had been a supporter of Bernie during his campaign, went on a rant about how “45” was blaming the Democrats for the Coronavirus news, claiming they were using the virus to make him “look bad.”

Cardi did eventually ask Bernie why he was endorsing Joe Biden as the democratic presidential nominee, to which Bernie replied that the president was a “bad news guy that needed to be defeated,” and would work with Biden on being more “progressive.”

The live session between Cardi and Bernie ended with Cardi observing Bernie’s quarantine nails. Fans who watched the live session seemed to be in awe with one viewer tweeting, “Cardi B and Bernie Sanders went live on Instagram together and I will never be the same,” wrote user @bigboiibibby.

Do you think there is a place for Cardi B in politics? If so, what capacity do you think she could serve?

