These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Posted 24 hours ago

Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.

In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.

These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1. Throwwwwback

2. Never had shame in her game.

tag yourself. im the snowcone!☃️

3. Oldie but goodie.

follow @oldcardi for more

4. Hustle Cardi

5. New fame Cardi

New fame Cardi Source:Getty

6. Great Advice.

7. Green On The Scene

Green On The Scene Source:Getty

8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Source:Getty

Young Cardi & Trina

9. Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow

Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow Source:Getty

10. The glow up

The glow up Source:Getty

11. Now, she’s a star

Now, she's a star Source:ATLPics.Net

12. Nowadays she’s a wife.

13. And a mother

14. Not much has changed though

How ya doing ?

15. HBD Cardi B.

Big Bardi

