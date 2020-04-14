‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran On How To Spend Stimulus Money

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran has some advice on how to spend your stimulus money, especially if you’ve already paid your bills and fed your family. Corcoran advises on paying off your high-interest credit cards first, then creating a “bare-bones budget” that gets rid of any extras that aren’t necessary.

If investing is something you’re able to do, Corcoran says instead of investing in an unsteady stock market, invest in real estate that will prove to have some “sweetheart deals” that will eventually pay off big.

What do you plan on doing with your stimulus money?

