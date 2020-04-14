CLOSE
Gov Northam: Models Show Social Distancing Working in Virginia

Models show that social distancing is working in Virginia. Does this mean that businesses will remain closed?

Governor Ralph Northam is preparing to extend social distancing guidelines in Virginia. His original order, which includes restaurant and recreational venue closings, is set to expire on April 23, 2020. Northam said yesterday that coronavirus cases will spike earlier and higher if stay-at-home or social distancing guidelines end to soon. More details on a new extension date for social distancing are expected to come out this week.

