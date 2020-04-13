Surviving Lockdown by Anthem HealthKeepersPlus, Virginia’s largest Medicaid health plan. Learn more at www.chooseanthem.com

You’ve probably heard about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and might be concerned. We’re sharing information about how you can protect yourself and the people you care about.

What is COVID-19?

An airway and lung infection, similar to a cold.

What are the symptoms?

Similar to a cold or the flu. Mild to severe fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after being around someone who has COVID-19.

How can I help protect myself?

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Check the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information. If you are traveling, visit cdc.gov for the CDC’s most current travel guidelines.

Good health habits can also help prevent and fight COVID-19. Here are some tips:

Washing your hands is the best way to avoid getting sick: Wash often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you can’t use soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect items and surfaces you touch often with regular household cleaning spray or a wipe.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw away the tissue.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Are older adults, people with disabilities, and people with chronic health conditions at more risk of getting COVID-19?

Older adults, people with disabilities, and people with diabetes or who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. We will support you and help you get the care you need.

What can I do to protect someone I am caring for?

If you’re caring for someone, be sure visitors take care to avoid causing any extra risk to you or them – keep hand sanitizer by the door, or ask visitors to wash their hands. Wash your hands thoroughly and use hand sanitizer before and after touching or feeding someone, or touching any mobility devices or equipment.

Do I need to wear a facemask?

Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about wearing a facemask .

What if I have symptoms? Should I see my doctor?

Call your doctor if you develop a fever, have a cough, or have difficulty breathing. Tell them if you’ve been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19, or if you live in or have been to an area where the virus has spread.

Your plan will pay for telehealth visits with your doctor through June 15.

Can’t reach your doctor? Call our 24/7 NurseLine 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at the number on your ID card.

Members in California and Nevada: You can also make an appointment with LiveHealth Online and see a doctor from your smartphone.

If I have Medicaid with Anthem, do I have to pay for the COVID-19 test?

If you have a Medicaid plan with us, you do not have to pay anything for the COVID-19 test or the doctor visit to get the test. The visit and test are covered whether you get care in a doctor’s office, urgent care center or emergency department.

Do I have to get preapproval (prior authorization) for a COVID-19 test?

No. Prior authorization is not required for COVID-19 testing.

What if I need to see a doctor who is not in my plan?

You should try to see your PCP or a doctor in your plan. If your doctor offers telehealth visits, your plan will pay for those, too. Medicaid members in California and Nevada: You can also see a doctor from your smartphone or tablet through LiveHealth Online .

We will pay for care you get from doctors outside your plan (called “out of network”) as long as the services are medically needed.

Are there limits to the care or services I can get during an epidemic?

No. If you have a Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement or MMP plan, or Medicaid from us, your plan covers sick visits and tests.

I’m worried about running out of my medication. What can I do?

Do you have medicines you take regularly? Call the Pharmacy Member Services number on your ID card to find out about your options.

Your health is important. Don’t stop taking your medicines as prescribed, and get your refills on time.

