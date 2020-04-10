Magic Johnson Says Beating Coronavirus Should Include Tackling Racial Disparities (Video)

Magic Johnson spoke on CNN on Thursday (April 9) about the effects of the Coronavirus and the black community. Johnson says the pandemic reminds him of when he announced his HIV status almost 30 years ago. “The reason why I’m still living is because (of) early detection. I had a test, I had a physical. It came up that I had HIV and that saved my life,” said Johnson.

The former Laker also said testing needed to be available in the urban areas and the suggestion that African-Americans couldn’t get COVID-19 was a major reason why infection rates are high. “We got to do a better job of making sure everybody knows that they can get this virus,” said Johnson. “And it’s deadly.”

What do you think is the cause of African-Americans contracting the Coronavirus in high numbers?

