Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

Yasss! Teyana is bringing some much-needed fashion looks to our timelines.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Four

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

We’ve lost count how many days we’ve been at home while under isolation and the walls are blending together. Social media has become our main source of entertainment and we want nothing more than to order something from our favorite website and step out on the scene in a new fit. While that’s more far-fetched for some of us, it’s not for Teyana Taylor, who is slaying in this couture coronavirus ensemble right outside her door.

Teyana, in collaboration with designer Sheron Barber, is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton mask and harness paired with basics from Essentials that looks like she’s about to kick COVID-19’s a**  in a very stylish and fashionable way. Sis pulled up on our timeline posed in front a white Bentley like she was about to tell us “come outside.”

And for a moment, we lived vicariously through her because this is the type of slayage we expect to happen when that “stay at home” order is lifted. Teyana’s celebrity friends are all feeling her fresh threads. Gabrielle Union left flame emojis under the photo that now has over 200k likes.

Sheron, whose page is filled with custom creations similar to the one Teyana is wearing, also posted the photo to his timeline feed with the caption, “Custom Mask & Harness for my sis/ muse. We collaborated on this design, what y’all think?”

Teyana stopped by his comments section to drop this line, “U know how we roll in bro PERIODDDDD.” Sis has been giving us looks for years now, glad to see her back on our timelines!

Love Teyana Taylor and looking for good content to watch? Check out her “House Of Petunia” documentary.

Teyana Taylor's 'House Of Petunia' Documentary Is A Testament To The Multifaceted Glory Of Black Women

15 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

[caption id="attachment_3066182" align="aligncenter" width="664"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her.  Teyana has accomplished so much and she hasn’t even hit 30 yet. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 29, she has showed us how to successfully do both - and look good doing it. As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 29th birthday, we're checking out 15 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.  

 

Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

