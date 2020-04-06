CLOSE
Toni Braxton Premieres Newest Single ‘”Do It” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Toni Braxton joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show this morning, premiering her newest single “Do It.”

In the interview up top, she discusses her extra precautions during quarantine to ensure safety for herself and the family. She shared that while spending more time with her sons, she’s teaching them how to make homemade macaroni and cheese. Toni also shares why “Do It’ is not a Rated R song and how to focus on your heart during the quarantine.

Here’s a snippet of the song, in case you missed it:

 

