As promised, Nick Cannon released the trailer for the documented on Dr. Sebi titled, ‘Strong Enemies: The Untold Case of Dr. Sebi’.

Before Nipsey Hussle passed, he expressed that he was working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi’s trial and how he could cure AIDS.

“I’m working on doing a documentary on the trial in 1985…when Dr. Sebi went to trial against New York because he put in the newspaper he cured AIDS,” Hussle said in a 2018 “Breakfast Club” interview, which resurfaced after his death. “He beat the case and he went to federal court the next day and beat that case…the story is important.”

After his untimely death, Nick Cannon stepped up to continue the marathon that Nipsey left behind.

“Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all,” Cannon said in a post following Hussle’s death. “Now, your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High!”

The trailer shows various interviews, clips of Cannon visiting places like Honduras, and past videos of Dr. Sebi. The documentary doesn’t have a release date yet but check out the powerful trailer below.

Nick Cannon Releases Trailer For ‘Strong Enemies: The Untold Case of Dr. Sebi’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com