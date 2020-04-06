Dr. MJ Collier discusses the protocol of wearing a mask as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He explains which materials are best when creating masks and how to actually wear and protect them.

It is now recommended that we wear eyewear when going out. He says that this week is the peak of the virus so it is advised that we stay home and stay alone.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com