CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]

Dr. MJ Collier discusses the protocol of wearing a mask as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  He explains which materials are best when creating masks and how to actually wear and protect them.

It is now recommended that we wear eyewear when going out.  He says that this week is the peak of the virus so it is advised that we stay home and stay alone.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 2 hours ago
04.07.20
Is It Official Now? Tiffany Haddish Is Quarantined…
 3 hours ago
04.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On…
 14 hours ago
04.07.20
Toni Braxton Premieres Newest Single ‘”Do It” [EXCLUSIVE…
 18 hours ago
04.07.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make…
 18 hours ago
04.07.20
Why We Love The Androgynous Black Lesbian Version…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
Nick Cannon Releases Trailer For ‘Strong Enemies: The…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 21 hours ago
04.07.20
Will Smith Launches A Stay-At-Home Series On Snapchat
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 25, 2018
Toni Braxton Signs With New Label And Releases…
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 22 hours ago
04.06.20
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses…
 22 hours ago
04.06.20
Can You Really Grow Your Hair Longer With…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close