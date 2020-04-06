Dr. Anthony Fauci Says It’s Likely Coronavirus Will Become ‘Seasonal’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force. He believes the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence. Unless we get this globally under control there is a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature.

He said that we need to be prepared for a resurgence. He believes it is unlikely the virus will be completely eradicated from the planet.

What provisions are you making to protect yourself from the virus?

