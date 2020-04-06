CLOSE
King Tutt
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says It’s Likely Coronavirus Will Become ‘Seasonal’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force. He believes the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence. Unless we get this globally under control there is a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature.

He said that we need to be prepared for a resurgence. He believes it is unlikely the virus will be completely eradicated from the planet.

What provisions are you making to protect yourself from the virus?

