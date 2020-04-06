CLOSE
Chris Brown Finally Unveils Elusive, Lookalike Father

Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Chris Brown was in a giving mood on Saturday (April 4) as he revealed to fans a photo of his biological father. Brown posted a childhood picture of him with his father along with the caption, “Young sniper me and my dad, my dark skin twin.”

Young SNIPER me and my dad. my dark skin TWIN

Many of Chris’s fans applauded him for giving a rare glimpse of his father, in the past he has admitted that the divorce between his father and mother caused him to have anger issues. Since becoming a father himself, Chris has been more open and continues to heal. Chris is the father of Royalty and Aeko Brown.

How did fatherhood change you?

