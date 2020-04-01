CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To Speak To Her Husband’s Parents [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of updates on the divorce side of the world.

RHOA’s Kenya Moore speaks out and says that her soon to be ex-husband Marc Daly, never allowed her to speak to his parents. She says this is one of the reasons that led to their failing marriage.

In other divorce news, the singer Seal had no idea that ex-wife Heidi Klum had moved on and gotten remarried.  Heidi says it’s hard co-parenting with Seal.

Gary has all the tea and the colour of the day as always!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To Speak To Her Husband’s Parents [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere of Netflix’s 'The Umbrella Academy' season 1
Netflix Has Secret Codes That Will Help You…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 5 hours ago
04.02.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…
 15 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 18 hours ago
04.02.20
Digital Concert: John Legend To Perform Live On…
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
Wellness Week: How to Use Quarantine Time Intentionally
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs…
 22 hours ago
04.02.20
Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
New York Man Exposed To Coronavirus Lied To…
 24 hours ago
04.02.20
Wayne Brady Says He’s Safely Shacked Up In…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
T.C. Carson Says Calling Out Warner Bros.’ Unfair…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close