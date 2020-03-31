Stay-At-Home Order In Effect, Here Are The Most Frequently Asked Q&A

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has amended Executive Order Fifty-Three to include the Stay-At-Home order which is in effect until June 10, 2020, or until further notice.
Will this order be changed?
Can I leave my house?
Are you limiting interstate travel?
What about religious services? Can I still go to my church, synagogue or mosque?
Am I required to present any documentation proving I am traveling for an essential purpose?
Get these and other questions answered here
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: