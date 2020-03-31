Stay-At-Home Order In Effect, Here Are The Most Frequently Asked Q&A

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has amended Executive Order Fifty-Three to include the Stay-At-Home order which is in effect until June 10, 2020, or until further notice.

Will this order be changed?

Can I leave my house?

Are you limiting interstate travel?

What about religious services? Can I still go to my church, synagogue or mosque?

Am I required to present any documentation proving I am traveling for an essential purpose?

Get these and other questions answered here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: