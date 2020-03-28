43 Churchgoers Sick After Attending Service With 10 Coronavirus Victims

At least 43 suburban Chicago residents are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus after attending a church service. The 43 worshipers — 10 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19 — visited Life Church in Glenview last week, which was before Governor J.B. Pritzker issued stay-at-home orders, says Pastor Anthony LoCascio. Only 12 of the ill church members have tested for the virus due to a shortage of testing kits, LoCascio says.

Most of the potential victims range in age from their late 20s to their mid-40s, says LoCascio, who’s now experiencing symptoms as well. “I’ve been feeling very poorly; my health has not been very good,” he says. “Today I don’t feel like I have fever, I haven’t checked my temperature. They wouldn’t even test me for coronavirus.”

