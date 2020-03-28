CLOSE
King Tutt
43 Churchgoers Sick After Attending Service With 10 Coronavirus Victims

At least 43 suburban Chicago residents are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus after attending a church service. The 43 worshipers — 10 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19 — visited Life Church in Glenview last week, which was before Governor J.B. Pritzker issued stay-at-home orders, says Pastor Anthony LoCascio. Only 12 of the ill church members have tested for the virus due to a shortage of testing kits, LoCascio says.

Most of the potential victims range in age from their late 20s to their mid-40s, says LoCascio, who’s now experiencing symptoms as well. “I’ve been feeling very poorly; my health has not been very good,” he says. “Today I don’t feel like I have fever, I haven’t checked my temperature. They wouldn’t even test me for coronavirus.”

Do you suspect people who contract the virus in large groups pick it up while it’s airborne? How far have you gone to protect yourself?

