Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today

Written by Bossip Staff

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on several celebs are continuing to use Instagram Live to help keep fans entertained. DJ D-Nice is continuing to break the Internet with his “Homeschool” dance party and tons of local DJs, beauty gurus, musicians, and chefs are also utilizing the social platform.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One such star whose making ways on IG Live is Venus Williams whose offering live in-home workouts. The tennis champion and entrepreneur is utilizing her @venuswilliams channel to highlight quick and “purposeful” 5 minute workouts that you can tackle from the comfort of your quarantined home.

Each day, the 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist is picking a new move and showing viewers how to properly execute it. In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favorite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, recommendations on her favorite athleisure and loungewear outfits and more.

Today, March 27, she’s slated to have a special surprise guest join her for a workout. There’s speculation that it could be her sister Serena.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During Venus’ most recent workout she was rocking the super chic Glam Peak Windbreaker from her company Eleven’s recently released Glam collection and a matching set from her Neon Dreams collection.

Are YOU tuning in to Venus Williams’ IG Live workouts???

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 25 photos Launch gallery Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years 1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids? Source: 1 of 25 2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open Source: 2 of 25 3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup Source: 3 of 25 4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open Source: 4 of 25 5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000 Source: 5 of 25 6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000 Source: 6 of 25 7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics Source: 7 of 25 8. Serena is pretty in pink 2001 French Open Source: 8 of 25 9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US Open Source: 9 of 25 10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit Source: 10 of 25 11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships Source: 11 of 25 12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit Source: 12 of 25 13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004 Source: 13 of 25 14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit Source: 14 of 25 15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Source: 15 of 25 16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open Source: 16 of 25 17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open Source: 17 of 25 18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open Source: 18 of 25 19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open Source: 19 of 25 20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open Source: 20 of 25 21. Serena looks gorgeous in Pink Cheetah at the 2014 US Open Source: 21 of 25 22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open Source: 22 of 25 23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open Source: 23 of 25 24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics Source: 24 of 25 25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics Source: 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.

Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise Guest Today was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com